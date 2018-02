FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police in Fairfield are searching for a man, who’s considered a “person of interest” in a possible homicide investigation.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 1200 block of Empire Street on reports of a disturbance.

There, they found the body of a 28-year-old Benicia man.

Investigators have not released the details of the incident but believe the man in the picture may have more information on what happened.