PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A student in El Dorado County has been arrested a booked into juvenile hall for having an Airsoft gun and ammo at school.

On Wednesday, staff at the Pleasant Valley Middle School called the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office after being informed that a student brought a weapon to school, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

School staff detained the student before deputies could arrive. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found the student with an Airsoft gun in his backpack and several rounds of live ammunition in his pockets.

The student did not make any threats against students or staff at the school.

The student was arrested on the charge of possession of ammunition on school grounds.

Deputies say there are no known or credible threats to any schools in El Dorado County.