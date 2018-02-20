SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s the most important holiday in the Christian religion, but for an unknown reason Apple has deleted Easter Sunday from the iCal calendars of some users.

Easter Sunday falls on April 1 this year. As of the most recent Apple iOS version, many users are reporting that the holiday does not show on their calendar.

Other users are reporting that they have Easter Sunday listed, but not Good Friday.

The calendar defaults to US holidays and there’s an option to make it show alternate calendars, like Hebrew and Islamic holidays. However, as of the newest iOS version, a Christian calendar version doesn’t appear to exist.

Apple has not commented on the issue. According to responses on Apple’s discussion threads, more than 1500 users are reporting the same issues.