ELVERTA (CBS13) – A wrong-way driver in Elverta crashed head-on into another vehicle, injuring at least one person.

Just before 7 p.m., the driver of an SUV was headed south in northbound lanes on the highway and hit a Honda Civic head-on, according to a statement from the CHP.

The wrongway driver was transported to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation. Police say they have not ruled out DUI.