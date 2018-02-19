STOCKTON (CBS13) – A person who was shot late Monday morning at a Stockton gas station has died, say police.

The scene is at the Chevron gas station at Filbert and Fremont streets.

UPDATE: @StocktonPolice says 28-year-old man shot today has died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating motive. No suspect info at this hour – @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/uAKW5HXizp — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) February 20, 2018

Just after 11 a.m., Stockton police received a call that a person had been shot. When they arrived, police found the 28-year-old shooting victim with serious injuries. He was transported from the scene in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.

No other details about the incident, including what led up to the shooting or any suspects, have been released at this point. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police encourage anyone with information about the investigation to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.