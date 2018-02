SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are searching for a missing Sacramento man who has dementia and is considered to be at-risk.

Ronald Stillwell, 72, was last seen leaving his home in the 2300 block of Albatross Way near Ethan Way around 11 a.m. Sunday. He was wearing a grey or white t-shirt and blue hospital-type pants, say police.

If you see him, you’re asked please call Sacramento police.