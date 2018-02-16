Filed Under:Ed Dorado Hills, porch pirate

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera taking packages from a home following reports of package thefts in El Dorado Hills.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department posted doorbell camera video from the homeowner that shows a woman walking up to a home and taking several packages from a porch. She turns, walks back to the street and gets into a red, two-door car.

The woman appears to be Caucasian and was wearing a dark, long-sleeved light jacket or sweater, black high-tops or boots, and had her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

video snapshot2018 02 16 12h33m43s497 Package Thief Caught On Camera In El Dorado Hills

Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Dept.

video snapshot2018 02 16 12h33m53s169 Package Thief Caught On Camera In El Dorado Hills

Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Dept.

Deputies urge anyone with information about the suspect to call or text them at (530) 957-5107 or (530) 621-5168.

 

 

 

