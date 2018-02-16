SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s the end of the second era for people who enjoy pants with absurdly wide legs.

JNCO, the self-professed “premier denim brand of the counterculture,” announced on Thursday it’s closing its doors.

The brand was best known in the 1990s for its jeans with super wide legs, wide enough to perhaps fit another set of legs inside.

After going dark for most of the 21st century, the brand was revived at the end of 2015 as a way to grab hold of nostalgia for the ’90s skater market reaching their 30s.

The licensing deal appears to have fallen apart, and now the brand is coming off the shelf, again.

Fans who want to relive the 90s can visit the company’s site for its liquidation sale.