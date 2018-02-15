SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s an announcement that’s all too familiar to Sacramento residents. Starting March 1, they’ll have to limit their outdoor watering.

People have been watering as they want, but it’s going to two days.

The restrictions end October 31.

Watering days are determined by address, with even numbers watering on Wednesday and Sunday, and odd-numbered addresses watering on Tuesday and Saturday.

The rules don’t apply during heat waves defined by two or more days in a row with temperatures 100 degrees or above.

The city encourages people to water before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m.