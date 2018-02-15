NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs in concert at The Beacon Theatre on April 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Good news for Smashing Pumpkins fans. The band is coming to Golden 1 Center on August 28.

The Grammy Award-winning alternative rock pioneers announced their first tour in 20 years, the “Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour” on Thursday. The tour features founding band members James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlain, and, of course, Billy Corgan, according to a statement from the Golden 1 Center.

“Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father’s house. And so it’s magic to me that we’re able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we’ve made together,” said Corgan.

Tickets for the show at Golden 1 Center are $128.56, $102.56, $72.56, $42.56 and $32.56 for reserved seats, plus applicable charges. They go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. on http://www.smashingpumpkins.com, LiveNation.com and on the Live Nation app, according to the statement.

The tour coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band’s founding.