SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Janelle Monroy has been convicted of charges stemming from a 2014 crime spree that resulted in the death of two deputies.

Monroy was convicted of murder in the death of Placer County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Davis Jr., attempted murder, carjacking, attempted carjacking, and possession of an assault rifle.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23 and faces 25 years to life behind bars.

She sat emotionless as the verdicts were read, but began to cry as the jury left and the judge spoke to hear about the date of the sentencing hearing.

Davis was killed by Monroy’s husband, Luis Bracamontes.