COLUSA (CBS13) – Officials are renewing the push to find a suspect in the murder of Karen Garcia.

Colusa police announced Tuesday they have increased a reward for information to $5,000 in hopes of catching her murderer.

Salvador Garcia Jr., Karen Garcia’s ex-boyfriend, is suspected of killing the 21-year-old.

Raw: Interview With Salvador Garcia Jr. Before He Fled



She went missing early January. Her body was later found in her car in a Woodland parking lot.

Investigators have said that Karen Garcia died from blunt force trauma. Colusa police say a search of the apartment she shared with Salvador Garcia uncovered evidence of foul play.

Traces of blood were found in Salvador’s car, police say.

Anyone with information about where Salvador Garcia Jr. might be is asked to contact the Colusa Police Department immediately.