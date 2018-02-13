3rd Annual Packs of Love and Compassion
Sunday at 8 AM – 10 AM
Cesar E. Chavez Plaza
910 I St, Sacramento

Nerds on Call

Personal Safety Apps & Gadgets
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com

bSafe
http://getbsafe.com/ – FREE

React Mobile Sidekick
http://reactmobile.com/product/react-mobile-sidekick/
$69.99

Yellow Jacket Stungun Cellphone Case
https://yellowjacketcase.com/
$139-$189

Ring Video Doorbell 2
*FROM VERIZON
Learn more
$169.99

Swipe Right for Love
Badoo
https://badoo.com/

Profiles verified for authenticity OK Cupid
https://www.okcupid.com/

Tips for creating your profile:
https://www.visualistan.com/2013/12/the-5-minute-guide-to-building-perfect-online-dating-profile-infographic.html

Be Safe!
https://graphs.net/fun-facts-online-dating.html

Teddy Bear Drive Drop-off
Accepting Donations Thru Feb. 14
Silverado Middle School
2525 Country Club

Gift of Love Donation
http://giftoflovefoundation.com/

Concurrent/Conventions: A Spectrum of Contemporary Ceramics
Feb. 15 – May 18
Tue.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Reception: 5-8 p.m. Thur., Feb. 15
Lecture and panel discussion: 3-5 p.m. Thur. April 12
Sac State University Library Gallery
http://www.al.csus.edu/sota/ulg/

Manly Minute: Pump Up Your Pancakes
Read more

Students Honor WWII Vets
http://pghs.egusd.net//

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live