DUBLIN (CBS) — Authorities in the East Bay have confirmed the identities of the two stabbing suspects arrested Monday after being identified by the victim they had left for dead along a rural Livermore road.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s office confirms that 19-year-old Daniel Gross and 25-year-old Melissa Leonardo were booked for murder Tuesday morning. Both are Modesto residents.

#Developing: @ACSOSheriffs has identified the two suspects arrested in South #Modesto, on Monday, in connection to the murder of a Tracy Teen as 19 year old Daniel Gross & 25 year old Melissa Leonardo.

Authorities also released the identity of the woman killed: 19-year-old Tracy resident Lizette Andrea Cuesta.

19 year old Lizette Cuesta of #Tracy died at the hospital after giving law enforcement officers the names of the suspects who allegedly attacked her. They were arrested Monday morning at a home in #StanislausCounty.

Cuesta was found bleeding from multiple stab wounds by a passing car near Tesla Road about two miles west of the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area early Monday morning.

The suspects were taken into custody at a home on the 1000 block of Nadine Avenue in Modesto after authorities staked out the location for hours.

Alameda County authorities said that the victim’s dying declaration named the two suspects who came to that location and were taken into custody.

