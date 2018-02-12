SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Three people are recovering from significant injuries after being stabbed in south Sacramento Saturday night.

It happened at the Chinese Contract Center on 65th Street and Savings Place.

Witnesses tell sheriff’s detectives they went to the center to gamble.

“If there’s any gambling on a larger scale going on there, we are unaware of that, and we have no information leading us to believe that at this time,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives say they don’t know what led to the stabbing.

“Three people stabbed in one location at one time is something that’s very uncommon,” Hampton said.

Deputies did catch the suspect, a 37-year-old man.