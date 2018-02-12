LIVERMORE (CBS) – A 19-year-old Tracy woman was found bleeding from gruesome wounds in unincorporated Livermore early Monday morning.

She later died, but authorities say her last words led them to the suspects.

The woman was found near Tesla Road about two miles west of the Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area early Monday morning.

The woman was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley to be treated for the injuries, Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said. She was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officials initially reported a collision was blocking Tesla Road in both directions in that area at 2:44 a.m.

Kelly said a motorist spotted the female victim on the ground in that area and the CHP and Alameda County fire officials responded.

Authorities characterized the scene as “gruesome.”

Later Monday, Alameda County authorities announced they had arrested two suspects. The woman’s last words helped lead them to the suspects.

