ISLETON (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a person was found inside a car quickly going up in flames.

The scene is off of River Road, a little south of Isleton.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says Metro Fire crews first responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. Monday to douse a reported car fire. That’s when crews found that a person was inside the car.

Crews were able to get the person out of the car. He has been taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Investigators believe the man intentionally set the fire.