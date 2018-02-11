Dishin’ With Tina: Cricket’s Kitchen
4745 Auburn Blvd.
Sacramento
916.331.6405
Nor Cal Cycle Swap
Sunday, February 11th
West Wind Sacramento 6 Drive-in
9616 Oates Drive, Sacramento
Spectator Gate Opens @ 8:00 a.m.
$10 entry for spectators
https://www.facebook.com/events/379551745818448/
https://www.facebook.com/norcalcycleswap/
I HEART Sacramento Zoo
3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento
Sunday, February 11, 2018
9 am to 4 pm
916.808.5888
http://www.saczoo.org
24th Annual Fill The Boot For Burns Drive
Sunrise Mall in the Sunrise Market Place
Sunrise Blvd at Greenback Lane
Citrus Heights
Sunday, February 11th (9am-5pm)
http://www.Firefighter Burn Institute
http://www.ffburn.org
UpcyclePOP
7300 Folsom Blvd.
Noon-6 pm
https://upcyclepop.com
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Stuck on You: Exploring Magnetic Forces
Powerhouse Science Center (Discovery Museum Science and Space Center)
3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento
Feb 11, 2018 at 11:00 am – 04:00 pm
Members Free
Children (Ages 0-3) Free
Children (Ages 4-17) $7
General $8
Seniors (Ages 60+) $7
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/stuck-exploring-magnetic-forces/
Author Jerry Knaak
Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble
Feb. 17th @ 11am
1725 Arden Way, Sacramento
http://www.jerryknaak.com
Valentine’s Day Ideas
LUV Surf & Snapt
For Girls & Tween Girls
https://luvsurfapparel.com
https://www.snaptnyc.com
One Voice Beanie
Tween Boys
http://www.1voicenyc.com/1-voice-beanie-2/
Caballero Wear
For Him
https://caballerowear.com
The Junkie Jewelry & Privileged Shoes
For Her
https://www.thejewelryjunkie.com
https://privilegedshoes.com
Boobi Butter
For You & Your Partner
https://boobibutter.com
Seeding Squares
For The Garden Lover
http://www.seedingsquare.com
Gelli Arts
For The Art Lover
https://www.gelliarts.com
Edoughble
For Everyone
https://www.edoughble.com
Ternero Olive Oil
@ternerooliveoil
http://ternerooliveoil.com/
https://www.facebook.com/ternerooliveoil/
The Zach Waters Band
@zachwatersband
http://www.zachwatersband.webs.com