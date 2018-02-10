Ginger Elizabeth, Valentine’s Day
https://www.gingerelizabeth.com/
State Surplus Property Auction
1700 National Drive, Sacramento
Saturday, February 10th
Pre-auction Preview 8:00-9:45 a.m.
The auction begins promptly at 10 a.m.
Solano County Home & Garden Show
655 South 1st Street, Dixon
Saturday 10:00am-6:00pm
Sunday 10:00am-5:00pm
Tickets $8 Adults
Seniors (62 yrs+)/Military $6, (reduced/no coupon)
Children (age 4-12) $3 Children (age 3 & under) Free.
https://www.solanohomeshow.com/about
Give Kids A Smile
St. Raphael’s Dental Clinic
545 W. Sonora St.
Saturday, February 10th (8 AM – 2 PM)
https://www.facebook.com/events/158018948110448/
https://www.facebook.com/pg/SJDentalSociety/about/?ref=page_internal
Strawberries n’ Cham-PIG-ne
Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary
14741 Wing Levee Road, Stockton
Saturday, February 10th (11:30am-1pm)
Tickets: http://harvesthomesanctuary.org/events
https://www.facebook.com/events/108736453270797/
https://www.facebook.com/harvesthome/
Stockton Winter Pow Wow
University of the Pacific
3601 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95211
Main Gym on Stagg Way
Saturday, February 10th (11am-9pm)
https://www.visitstockton.org/events/stockton-winter-pow-wow/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1842413455776916/
Sweet Potato Festival
Pannell Community Center,
2450 Meadowview Road, Sacramento
Saturday, February 10th (10am-4pm)
Sweet Sticky Things
916.821.7692
http://www.sweetstickythings.com
Triad Plus
8801 Washington Blvd
Roseville
(916) 788-4350
http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/
Chinese New Year Celebration
Hiram Johnson High School
6879 14th Ave., Sacramento
Free Parking
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Stage Program: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Business Exhibition: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Children’s Games: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Adult: $6; Children 12 & under: $1
http://www.cnyca.net/php/
Team IMPACT “Draft Day” Ceremony
@GoTeamIMPACT
http://www.goteamimpact.org
Living Locket Films
@livinglocketfilms
Call: 424-274-2265
http://www.livinglocketfilms.com/
https://www.facebook.com/livinglocketfilms
https://www.instagram.com/livinglocketfilms/
2018 Americas Rugby Championship
USA v. Canada
Papa Murphy’s Park
1600 Exposition Blvd.
Sacramento
Saturday, February 10th at 3pm
https://www.usarugby.org/
https://www.facebook.com/events/201262310436380/
Love Works For You
530.878.3893
http://www.loveworksforyou.com
Make-A-Wish Cooking Feature
http://site.wish.org/goto/dacong