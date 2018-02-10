Ginger Elizabeth, Valentine’s Day

https://www.gingerelizabeth.com/

State Surplus Property Auction

1700 National Drive, Sacramento

Saturday, February 10th

Pre-auction Preview 8:00-9:45 a.m.

The auction begins promptly at 10 a.m.

Solano County Home & Garden Show

655 South 1st Street, Dixon

Saturday 10:00am-6:00pm

Sunday 10:00am-5:00pm

Tickets $8 Adults

Seniors (62 yrs+)/Military $6, (reduced/no coupon)

Children (age 4-12) $3 Children (age 3 & under) Free.

https://www.solanohomeshow.com/about

Give Kids A Smile

St. Raphael’s Dental Clinic

545 W. Sonora St.

Saturday, February 10th (8 AM – 2 PM)

https://www.facebook.com/events/158018948110448/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/SJDentalSociety/about/?ref=page_internal

Strawberries n’ Cham-PIG-ne

Harvest Home Animal Sanctuary

14741 Wing Levee Road, Stockton

Saturday, February 10th (11:30am-1pm)

Tickets: http://harvesthomesanctuary.org/events

https://www.facebook.com/events/108736453270797/

https://www.facebook.com/harvesthome/

Stockton Winter Pow Wow

University of the Pacific

3601 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95211

Main Gym on Stagg Way

Saturday, February 10th (11am-9pm)

https://www.visitstockton.org/events/stockton-winter-pow-wow/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1842413455776916/

Sweet Potato Festival

Pannell Community Center,

2450 Meadowview Road, Sacramento

Saturday, February 10th (10am-4pm)

Sweet Sticky Things

916.821.7692

http://www.sweetstickythings.com

Triad Plus

8801 Washington Blvd

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/

Chinese New Year Celebration

Hiram Johnson High School

6879 14th Ave., Sacramento

Free Parking

February 10, 2018, Saturday

Stage Program: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Business Exhibition: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Children’s Games: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Adult: $6; Children 12 & under: $1

http://www.cnyca.net/php/

Team IMPACT “Draft Day” Ceremony

@GoTeamIMPACT

http://www.goteamimpact.org

Living Locket Films

@livinglocketfilms

Call: 424-274-2265

http://www.livinglocketfilms.com/

https://www.facebook.com/livinglocketfilms

https://www.instagram.com/livinglocketfilms/

2018 Americas Rugby Championship

USA v. Canada

Papa Murphy’s Park

1600 Exposition Blvd.

Sacramento

Saturday, February 10th at 3pm

https://www.usarugby.org/

https://www.facebook.com/events/201262310436380/

Love Works For You

530.878.3893

http://www.loveworksforyou.com

Make-A-Wish Cooking Feature

http://site.wish.org/goto/dacong