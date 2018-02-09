Hugs & Kittens

Saturday, February 10

1pm-3pm

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

3839 Bradshaw Rd, Sacramento

916-368-PETS (7387)

http://www.BradshawShelter.net

Party Gras Stockton

Saturday

Dinner is 7-9pm / after party is 9pm-2am

Deliberation Room, 19 N. California, Stockton

(209) 610-0482

http://www.GoodStockCA.com

ARC Soccer Class

Sacramento Gold FC v Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, February 10

American River College

4700 College Oak Drive

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3321971

http://letsplaysoccer.com/facilities/10

http://www.arc.losrios.edu/

https://www.sacramentogoldfc.net/

National Pizza Day Deal

Free Personal Pizza

with Pepsi purchase

2p-5p Today

http://www.pizzapieday.com

Naptime With Joey

Laura Izumikawa Book Tour

“Naptime with Joey”

Roseville Whole Foods Market

Tomorrow

http://lauraiz.com/

Anthony Munoz, NFL Hall of Famer

https://www.nooneeatsalone.org/

Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart

Stockton Arena: Feb 8 – 11

Golden 1 Center Sacramento: 15-19

http://www.disneyonice.com

Lacrosse Fanatic Grand Re-opening

Sunday 10-4

9500 Micron Ave. Suite 122

Sacramento

https://www.lacrossefanatic.com

24th Annual Fill The Boot For Burns Drive

Sunrise Mall in the Sunrise Market Place

Sunrise Blvd at Greenback Lane

Citrus Heights

Runs through Sunday at 5 p.m.

Firefighter Burn Institute

http://www.ffburn.org

Bagel Plus Pizza Day

Culinerdy Cruzer Food Truck: http://www.nerdytruck.com/

Thomas’: https://thomasbreads.com/

Thomas’ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThomasEnglishMuffinsandBagels

Carlos Mencia

Friday, February 9

Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Pano Hall

7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $54.95 and $42.95 (plus taxes and fees)

http://www.thundervalleyresort.com/entertainment

Poor Red’s Winter Party

Tonight, February 9th at 8 p.m.

http://www.poorreds.com/

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Napping Like a Pro

http://dailyburn.com/life/lifestyle/nap-tips-sleep-better