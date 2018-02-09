Hugs & Kittens
Saturday, February 10
1pm-3pm
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
3839 Bradshaw Rd, Sacramento
916-368-PETS (7387)
http://www.BradshawShelter.net
Party Gras Stockton
Saturday
Dinner is 7-9pm / after party is 9pm-2am
Deliberation Room, 19 N. California, Stockton
(209) 610-0482
http://www.GoodStockCA.com
ARC Soccer Class
Sacramento Gold FC v Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday, February 10
American River College
4700 College Oak Drive
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3321971
http://letsplaysoccer.com/facilities/10
http://www.arc.losrios.edu/
https://www.sacramentogoldfc.net/
National Pizza Day Deal
Free Personal Pizza
with Pepsi purchase
2p-5p Today
http://www.pizzapieday.com
Naptime With Joey
Laura Izumikawa Book Tour
“Naptime with Joey”
Roseville Whole Foods Market
Tomorrow
http://lauraiz.com/
Anthony Munoz, NFL Hall of Famer
https://www.nooneeatsalone.org/
Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart
Stockton Arena: Feb 8 – 11
Golden 1 Center Sacramento: 15-19
http://www.disneyonice.com
Lacrosse Fanatic Grand Re-opening
Sunday 10-4
9500 Micron Ave. Suite 122
Sacramento
https://www.lacrossefanatic.com
24th Annual Fill The Boot For Burns Drive
Sunrise Mall in the Sunrise Market Place
Sunrise Blvd at Greenback Lane
Citrus Heights
Runs through Sunday at 5 p.m.
Firefighter Burn Institute
http://www.ffburn.org
Bagel Plus Pizza Day
Culinerdy Cruzer Food Truck: http://www.nerdytruck.com/
Thomas’: https://thomasbreads.com/
Thomas’ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThomasEnglishMuffinsandBagels
Carlos Mencia
Friday, February 9
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Pano Hall
7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $54.95 and $42.95 (plus taxes and fees)
http://www.thundervalleyresort.com/entertainment
Poor Red’s Winter Party
Tonight, February 9th at 8 p.m.
http://www.poorreds.com/
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Napping Like a Pro
http://dailyburn.com/life/lifestyle/nap-tips-sleep-better