SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are looking for the man who set up a camera inside of a local business.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says, back in October, a small camera was found hidden inside of a bathroom at an undisclosed business in the county. The suspect hid the camera under a sink and pointed it to record a urinal and toilet.

A forensic exam of the SD card uncovered photos of the person detectives believe to be the suspect.

Detectives say the camera actually recorded the suspect putting the camera in place, then later coming back and moving the camera to another bathroom at the business.

Surveillance cameras at the business also took pictures of the suspect.

Investigators are now asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone who recognizes him or knows who he might be is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.