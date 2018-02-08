HOUSTON (CBS13) – TMZ is reporting that the son of former Sacramento Kings coach Rick Adelman was killed in an accident last week.

R.J. Adelman was reportedly struck and killed by a woman while he was crossing the street back on Feb. 2.

“I am beyond heartbroken to learn of R.J.’s death and offer my deepest sympathy to Rick, Mary Kay and their children, Kathryn and David. R.J.,” said Kings GM Vlade Divac in a statement Thursday afternoon.

According to the report, R.J. Adelman was not using a crosswalk when he was struck. The woman stayed at the scene and has been questioned by police; she was released without any charges.

R.J. Adelman was a scout for the Kings under his father and was later an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets.

He was 44-years-old.