Coffee with Coach
http://www.sacrepublicfc.com

Rancho Cordovan of the Year
Rancho Cordova Community Volunteer Awards
Friday, March 9, 2018, 6 PM
Tickets: $25
http://www.cordovacouncil.org

International Frozen Yogurt Day
***Free yogurt, ice cream AND toppings***
Today
4pm-7pm
At local Yogurtland locations
https://www.yogurt-land.com
http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland
#YogurtlandIFYD

Kitchen Confidential
Sactown Magazine
http://www.sactownmag.com

Mulvaney’s B&L:
http://mulvaneysbl.com

Tequila Museo Mayahuel:
http://experiencemayahuel.com

Stencil & Co. Dine Wine Design
Feb 10 & 11 at The Old Sugar Mill
Feb 24 & 25 at Plates Midtown
http://www.dinewinedesign.com

Legacy 2.0
Grant Union High Theatre
1400 Grand Avenue
Sacramento
February 8 – 25 (Weekends)
Thursdays – Saturdays 8pm
Sundays 3pm
(916) 428-1441
$15-$22
http://www.imagestheatre.org
https://m.facebook.com/Images-Theatre-Company-Sacramento-CA-278240282239415

My Lady In Red Pre-Valentine’s Day Party
Saturday, February 10
10pm-1am
Revival at the Sawyer
500 J Street
Sacramento
(916) 545-7111
http://www.revivalsacramento.com

Rocklin GolfTEC
1150 Sunset Blvd in Rocklin
916-626-5566
https://www.golftec.com

Rubio’s Cleaning
530.415.2505
Website http://www.rubioscleaning.com
Yelp –> https://www.yelp.com/biz/rubios-cleaning-service-roseville
Facebook –> https://www.facebook.com/rubioscleaning/
Instagram –> https://www.instagram.com/rubioscleaning/

Manly Minute: Tips for Buying Her Flowers
https://www.askmen.com/dating/dating_advice/how-to-buy-her-flowers.html

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live