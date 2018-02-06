ISLETON (CBS13) – A man was struck and killed by a car in Isleton early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says a driver was heading west on Isleton Road when, around 4:45 a.m., a pedestrian appeared suddenly in front of him.

With the road being very narrow, the driver was not able to avoid the pedestrian and struck him. The impact sent the pedestrian down the embankment; the driver also lost control and also ended up down the embankment.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries in the crash. His identity has not been released; CHP officials say the man appears to be a transient.

Authorities say DUI does not look to be a factor in the crash. The area was dark at the time, authorities note.