SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people are facing child endangerment charges following a house fire early Monday morning.

The scene was along the 2300 block of John Still Drive. Crews were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. to douse a structure fire.

Authorities say marijuana plants were then found inside the home.

Two people – 38-year-old Ratdavanh Phothisane and 35-year-old Pheap Man – were arrested and are now facing felony child endangerment charges, police say.