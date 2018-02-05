SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators across the country are asking people not to share a child pornography video circulating on social media.

Officials say people are sharing the video on Facebook with hopes it will help catch the perpetrator.

But, doing so could actually get the user arrested because it’s a felony to distribute child pornography.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the video, writing:

“If you receive a message which contains an obscene video involving an adult male and a female child – report it to FB then DELETE IT IMMEDIATELY! LE is aware and actively working case.”