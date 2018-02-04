Zest Kitchen
2620 Sunset Blvd, Suite #1
Rocklin
http://www.zestvegankitchen.com
Instagram: zestkitchen.rocklin
Facebook: Zest Kitchen @zestvegankitchen
Twitter: @ZestVegKitchen

Animal Predictions
Sacramento Zoo
3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento
916.808.5888
http://www.saczoo.org

Big Game, Big Drinks!
BevMo! Sacramento Midtown
1700 J St., Sacramento
916.502.9927

Eagles Fans
Limelight Bar & Cafe
1014 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento
(916) 446-2236
http://limelightsac.com/

California Family Fitness Super Sunday Run
CSU Sacramento (Sacramento State)
6000 J Street, Sacramento
Sunday, February 4, 2018

Schedule:
-8am: Future Stars’ 1K and Pee-Wee 40-Yard Dash
-8:30am: 5K Start
-9:30am: 10K Start

https://www.runsra.org/super-sunday-run/
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/california-family-fitness-super-sunday-run/

The Handstand Nation’s 6th Annual AcroBowl
Hiit Fitness
5141 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
Sunday, February 4th (1pm-3pm)
Cost: $20
https://www.theHandstandNation.com
Instagram @theHandstandNation

Boston Patriots Bunch
http://fanclubs.patriots.com/clubs/boston-patriots-bunch-1368#.WnIfwPmnFQI

Big Game Betting
http://www.sportsbettingexperts.com/betting-odds-on-justin-timberlakes-super-bowl-lii-halftime-show-performance/

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
We Cater Any Event Any Size!
http://www.dickeys.com

Jordan The Science Wizard
jordan@sciencewizardparty.com
(916) 765-4377
http://www.sciencewizardparty.com
http://www.facebook.com/thesciencewizard

Farm Girl Chef
http://farmgirlchef.us
@TheFarmGirlChef

My Magic Mud
Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste
$9.99
https://www.mymagicmud.com/whitening-toothpaste
https://www.vitaminshoppe.com/p/whitening-toothpaste-cinnamon-clove-4-fl-oz-toothpaste/mym0002

