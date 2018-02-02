PATTERSON (CBS13) – A man seen on video throwing a cat into the water has been arrested, authorities say.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified by police, was arrested Friday and booked into jail on the charge of felony animal cruelty, according to a statement from Patterson Police Services.

Police credit tips from the public for leading them to the suspect. Since the video of the incident surfaced on Facebook, it has become a big topic of discussion in several Patterson-area groups.

