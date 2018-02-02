The Doctors
Weekdays
1pm
On CW31
Comedian Heather McDonald
Tonight & Saturday
Punch Line Comedy Club
Tickets available at the Punch Line box office, online at http://www.punchlinesac.com or by calling 916-925-8500.
Oh Yeaaaaah, Beer!
Let’s Get Sauced
Mayhem Mike’s BBQ Sauce
@mayhemmikes1
http://www.mayhemmikesbbqsauce.com/
Macy’s Vintage Faire Mall
500 Vintage Faire
Modesto
(209) 575-3333
Go Red For Women
https://www.goredforwomen.org/wearredday
Countdown to Westminster
https://www.youcaring.com/brittneylusk-1017361
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Bringing Puppy Home
http://lovepastatoolbelt.com/2017/12/tips-for-bringing-home-a-new-puppy/
Rokin’ Kids Kutz
(916) 633-9392
http://www.rockinkidzkutz.com
$10 dollar Tuesday (every Tuesday all cuts are 10 bucks)