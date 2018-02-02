The Doctors

Weekdays

1pm

On CW31

Comedian Heather McDonald

Tonight & Saturday

Punch Line Comedy Club

Tickets available at the Punch Line box office, online at http://www.punchlinesac.com or by calling 916-925-8500.

Oh Yeaaaaah, Beer!

Let’s Get Sauced

Mayhem Mike’s BBQ Sauce

@mayhemmikes1

http://www.mayhemmikesbbqsauce.com/

Macy’s Vintage Faire Mall

500 Vintage Faire

Modesto

(209) 575-3333

Go Red For Women

https://www.goredforwomen.org/wearredday

Countdown to Westminster

https://www.youcaring.com/brittneylusk-1017361

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Bringing Puppy Home

http://lovepastatoolbelt.com/2017/12/tips-for-bringing-home-a-new-puppy/

Rokin’ Kids Kutz

(916) 633-9392

http://www.rockinkidzkutz.com

$10 dollar Tuesday (every Tuesday all cuts are 10 bucks)