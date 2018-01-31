TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy man is accused of posing as a cop and raping a woman he met online in a Milpitas hotel.

Police say Stanley Troy Friesen, 54 of Tracy, met a woman from Los Angeles through an Internet dating site and arranged to meet at the Baymont Inn in Milpitas on Jan. 16.

Friesen allegedly showed the woman a badge and gun and identified himself as a police officer before declaring he was going to have sex with her and that she shouldn’t tell anyone.

Scared of what might happen and believing that Friesen was a police officer, the victim agreed to have sex with him.

Friesen was arrested on Jan. 25 on rape, sodomy and oral copulation charges as well as impersonating a police officer. He had a no-bail arrest warrant in Santa Clara County.

Police believe there may be more victims who met Friesen online and were raped believing he was a cop. They’re urging anyone with information to call Milpitas Police at (408) 586-2400.