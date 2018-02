STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man who allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman after telling her he was thirsty has been arrested, Stockton Police said on Thursday.

Erik Rubalcaba, 28, was arrested on Wednesday after police received a tip.

Police say Rubalcaba came to the home on Marsh Street and asked a 75-year-old woman for a drink of water. He then struck her several times and began to sexually assault her.

The woman screamed for help, causing him to run away.