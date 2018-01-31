SAN FRANCISCO - JANUARY 27: The San Francisco skyline is seen behind the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge January 27, 2005 in San Francisco. A controversial film made by moviemaker Eric Steel documenting people committing suicide off of the Golden Gate Bridge has opened a debate about why there isn\'t a suicide barrier on the famous landmark. Over 1,300 people have jumped to their death from the span since the bridge opened in 1937. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s district attorney says his office will toss out or reduce thousands of criminal convictions for marijuana dating back decades, which is allowed under a 2016 ballot measure legalizing recreational use in California.

District Attorney George Gascon announced Wednesday that his office will dismiss nearly 3,000 misdemeanor cases and review nearly 5,000 felony cases for possible action.

Proposition 64 legalized the recreational use of marijuana. It also allowed people convicted of marijuana charges to petition courts to toss out the cases or reduce penalties.

But Gascon says that process can be time-consuming and costly, so prosecutors in the district attorney’s office plan to review and wipe out eligible cases en masse.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would require all California district attorneys to take similar action.