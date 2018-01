Highway 20 is closed due to a fiery crash six miles west of Interstate 80 and the Highway 20 Yuba Gap junction, Caltrans reports.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. and involved a tanker truck and a tow truck that collided head-on, according to CHP. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The scene of the crash is between Nyack and Cisco Grove.

Eastbound Highway 20 is closed at Scott’s Flat Road in Nevada City and westbound at Interstate 80.

It’s unknown when the roadway will reopen.