SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A two-story home in the area of Vineyard in South Sacramento County erupted in flames early Wednesday morning.

Smoke was still rising from the roof of the home at 7901 Kawana Court, several hours after it went up in flames. The investigation is continuing into what caused the blaze that displaced the family.

Just after 2 a.m., the call went out to 911 that the fire had broken out, according to firefighters. They say they could see the column of smoke from the fire station miles away.

The fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread to the second story because it traveled up a nearby staircase. Once on the scene, firefighters fought the flames from the outside of the home because they feared the structure was in danger of collapsing.

“It’s tragic, absolutely tragic. We had the chance to talk to the homeowners for a few minutes and, of course, they’re just beside themselves with what to do at this point. We’ll provide a place for them to stay if they don’t have family,” said a fire official at the scene.

The Red Cross is helping the family with temporary shelter.

The home had working smoke detectors.