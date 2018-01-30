SHRA Housing Waiting List
To apply for Housing or update your waiting list information visit http://www.sacwaitlist.com.
http://www.shra.org/
Super, Blue & Blood Moon
More information: http://www.nasa.gov/moon
On Twitter: @NASAMoon
Autism Birthday
To mail Aidan a birthday card:
3009 Babson Dr.
Elk Grove
Ways to Become a Morning Person
· Buy the right mattress
· Take melatonin and drink chamomile/lavender tea before bed.
· Try to cut off exposure to technology and blue light
· Set morning rituals
· Don’t hit snooze
· Be mindful
https://www.nectarsleep.com/
Ann Curry
http://www.pbs.org/meet-again/
Big Game, Bigger Bites
http://www.ChefRoc.com
http://www.Marinadelreyfoods.com
You can follow Chef Roc on Instagram @ChefRocHawaii
Why We Talk In Our Sleep
https://www.nectarsleep.com/
The Sofia
2700 Capitol Ave.
Shows start Saturday, Feb. 3
https://www.bstreettheatre.org/2018-season-sophia
Shelter Speed Dating
https://saccountydogs.com
Braces Off Disco Party
Lyons Orthodontics
Fair Oaks: 916-965-3336
El Dorado Hills: 916-933-8820
http://www.lyonsorthodontics.com
Bone Marrow Registration Drive
Today
2pm – 6:30pm
Walton Special Center
4131 Crown Avenue
Stockton
http://www.dkms.org
Never Too Late To Graduate
http://www.hccts.org/
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Adopting Shelter Pets
http://www.hccts.org/
DIY Snack Stadium
http://theblogaboutitall.blogspot.com/2018/01/diy-game-day-snack-stadium.html
http://www.BlogAboutItAll.com
Instagram: @blogaboutitall https://www.instagram.com/blogaboutitall/
Twitter: @blogaboutitall https://twitter.com/blogaboutitall
Facebook: @theblogaboutitall https://www.facebook.com/theblogaboutitall/