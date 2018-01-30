SHRA Housing Waiting List

To apply for Housing or update your waiting list information visit http://www.sacwaitlist.com.

http://www.shra.org/

Super, Blue & Blood Moon

More information: http://www.nasa.gov/moon

On Twitter: @NASAMoon

Autism Birthday

To mail Aidan a birthday card:

3009 Babson Dr.

Elk Grove

Ways to Become a Morning Person

· Buy the right mattress

· Take melatonin and drink chamomile/lavender tea before bed.

· Try to cut off exposure to technology and blue light

· Set morning rituals

· Don’t hit snooze

· Be mindful

https://www.nectarsleep.com/

Ann Curry

http://www.pbs.org/meet-again/

Big Game, Bigger Bites

http://www.ChefRoc.com

http://www.Marinadelreyfoods.com

You can follow Chef Roc on Instagram @ChefRocHawaii

Why We Talk In Our Sleep

https://www.nectarsleep.com/

The Sofia

2700 Capitol Ave.

Shows start Saturday, Feb. 3

https://www.bstreettheatre.org/2018-season-sophia

Shelter Speed Dating

https://saccountydogs.com

Braces Off Disco Party

Lyons Orthodontics

Fair Oaks: 916-965-3336

El Dorado Hills: 916-933-8820

http://www.lyonsorthodontics.com

Bone Marrow Registration Drive

Today

2pm – 6:30pm

Walton Special Center

4131 Crown Avenue

Stockton

http://www.dkms.org

Never Too Late To Graduate

http://www.hccts.org/

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Adopting Shelter Pets

http://www.hccts.org/

DIY Snack Stadium

http://theblogaboutitall.blogspot.com/2018/01/diy-game-day-snack-stadium.html

http://www.BlogAboutItAll.com

Instagram: @blogaboutitall https://www.instagram.com/blogaboutitall/

Twitter: @blogaboutitall https://twitter.com/blogaboutitall

Facebook: @theblogaboutitall https://www.facebook.com/theblogaboutitall/