ROCKLIN (CBS13) – New policies around sexual education are being implemented at Rocklin Unified School District, which includes discussion about sex trafficking.

Changes to the curriculum come two years after the California Healthy Youth Act requiring schools to frequently update their sexual education curriculum.

Rocklin Unified passed a new policy a few weeks ago to include discussion on gender identity, sexual orientation, and HIV prevention. But what about sexual assault and harassment training? The district is turning its focus to sex trafficking.

Middle schools and high schools will be implementing the new curriculum which parents say is long overdue.

“It’s a big topic…a lot of people don’t realize how close to home it is,” said Alan Kennedy, a Rocklin Unified parent.

Sex trafficking is something that worries Kennedy.

Social media is a big part of any teen’s life, including his daughter’s.

“It’s scary,” he said.

Kennedy recently learned of Rocklin Unified’s change to its sexual education program to include more discussion on sex trafficking. He says while it’s a move in the right direction, more needs to be done.

“The district probably isn’t doing enough. There’s actually been sexual education things in the flyers but the trafficking, there hasn’t been that much,” Kennedy said.

Last month, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year old Elan Seagraves, a local soccer coach accused of pimping two minors.

“The need for prevention has always been there,” said Melanie Patterson, who developed the health education program 20 years ago at Rocklin Unified.

She says sex trafficking has always been discussed, it just wasn’t the focus of sex education. In addition to laying out warning signs and red flags, Patterson says teachers will get down to the core of what she says is the problem.

“Focus on healthy relationships and the characteristics of what those are and what those expectations should be — that’s kind of the seed and the basics of it,” added Patterson.

Sac City Unified says it also teaches its students to become more aware.

A spokesman tells CBS13, “We teach all middle and high school students how to identify and respond to incidents of sexual assault and harassment.”

One mother is applauding Rocklin Unified and says the new policy could help save a life.

“I think it might be a good idea to implement it, talk to the kids, in case their friends are going through it.”

The new curriculum will roll out this Fall.