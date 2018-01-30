SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are looking for a missing senior who is considered to be at-risk.

Leon Williams, 87, of Sacramento County, left his residence around 1 p.m. driving his light grey 2014 Honda CRV with California license plate DP542CF, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. He was last seen driving eastbound on Greenback Land from Auburn Boulevard around 1:25 p.m.

Williams is described as a white male with short grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a tan colored “fisherman-style” hat, glasses, light-colored button-up shirt, khaki pants and brown slip-on shoes.

Williams takes life-sustaining medication and suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented and confused, deputies say.

Williams enjoys frequenting gambling establishments both locally and in the Reno area.

If you know of Williams’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call the police.