KEY WEST, Florida (CBS) — Two men accused of stealing a 17th-century gold bar from a Key West museum are now behind bars.

Authorities arrested Jarred Alexander Goldman, 32, of Palm Beach Gardens, and Richard Steven Johnson, 41, of Rio Linda, California on Monday in connection to the 2010 theft.

Both men are accused of driving to Key West from West Palm Beach then walking into the Mel Fisher Maritime Heritage Museum and stealing the pricey antique.

Goldman allegedly stood guard as a lookout while Johnson reportedly removed the display case before getting away with the loot valued at more than $550,000.

From there, authorities say, they drove back to West Palm Beach with the gold bar which has never been found.

The FBI and Key West Police have been working together in the investigation for years.

Now, Goldman and Johnson are charged with conspiring and stealing.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Marcet.

Johnson was set to appear in court in California on Monday while Goldman is scheduled to appear before a judge in Key West on January 30th.