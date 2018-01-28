Dishin’ with Tina: Hot Off The Griddle

1583 W. El Camino Ave.

Sacramento

916.571.5792

Dive Bar, Merman Auditions

Dive Bar

1016 K St., Sacramento

Sunday, January 28th, 8 AM – 10 AM

“We will still be accepting applications until 10! So swim down as fast as you can!”

@divebarmermaids

Facebook: Dive Bar Mermaids

Free Outdoor Toy Show and Swap Meet

Toy Fusion Collectible Store

2230 Arden Way Ste. A, Sacramento

Sunday, January 28th (9am-2pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/180141399400791/

SacCubing III Tournament

http://placertourism.com/event/2018CubingCompetition

https://www.worldcubeassociation.org/competitions/SacCubingIII2018

Click or tap to learn more.

Central Valley Womens‘ Expo

http://www.centralvalleywomensexpo.com

http://www.centralvalleywomensexpo.com/jodi-harman.html

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Good Life Nutrition

12417 Fair Oaks Blvd. #300, Fair Oaks

@GoodLifeNutrition24

Sunday, January 28th at 1pm

Good Life’s 1-Year Celebration: https://www.facebook.com/events/680462465676109/

https://www.facebook.com/GoodLifeNutrition24/

From Oud to Guitar

KOH Library and Cultural Center at Mosaic Law Congregation

2300 Sierra Blvd, Sacramento

Sunday, January 28th at 1pm

Tickets: $10

Galentines Party

The Confetti Pineapple

Facebook and Instagram @theconfettipineapple

Fit2Fat2Fit

Follow the #NEVERTOOPRETTY movement

http://www.tooprettybrand.com