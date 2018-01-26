Toys R Us shopper Artemis Cyrus. (Credit: CBS13)

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Many Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores around the country will be closing forever. The decision was announced Wednesday as the troubled retailer works to be a more viable and competitive company.

The closure includes stores in Fairfield, Folsom, Yuba City and Stockton.

Artemis Cyrus of Stockton enjoys shopping at Toys R Us for his nephew and niece and is sad the retailer will soon be closing many of its stores.

“It’s pretty depressing because I use to camp out for certain games and music when they had music. It will be missed for sure,” he said.

In a statement posted on the company’s website, Toys R Us announced it plans to shut down nearly 200 of its stores including Babies R Us. CEO, Dave Brandon said the decision was prompted by increased competition and a shift by customers towards online shopping.

“Well, I think it has a lot to do with the price difference between Toys R Us, Babies R Us and for example, Amazon. So, therefore, you either have to move forward and be in the future or you’re going to close down,” said Cyrus.

Toys R Us declared bankruptcy in September. While the plan included closing several stores, many will be converted into co-branded as Toys R Us and Babies R Us.

“That’s sad. I just came from there too. I really like it in there. I like the clothes,” said a local shopper.

Managers at Toys R Us on Hammer Lane in Stockton say their store will not be impacted by the closure. However, the manager at Babies R Us in North Stockton is planning to close as soon as next week, leaving loyal shoppers to head to the competition.

“Just the big box retailers I guess, Walmart, Target,” she said.

One shopper said they prefer going to a store over shopping online. We checked, and the nearest Babies R Us that will still be open is located at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto.