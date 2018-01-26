logoThe 60th Annual Grammy Awards
Sunday, January 28
Grammy Red Carpet Live at 3:30pm
Awards Show at 4:30pm
On CBS13
Full List of Grammy Nominees: https://www.grammy.com/grammys/news/60th-grammy-awards-full-nominees-list/
Phone Off, Book Open
http://www.oracleseries.com
DIY Shoes
Facebook: Bree Bassett
Instagram: Thingz by Bree B
Intro to Pottery
Beginning Wheel Throwing Class
The Chartreuse Muse Art Gallery
Downtown Modesto
Classes Start February 14th
http://thechartreusemuse.com
Cup Stacking Tournament
NorCal Regional Sport Stacking Championships will be held at William Jessup University in Rocklin on Saturday January 27th from 8 am-4pm. The admission fee is $5 per person and doors open at 8 a.m with the preliminaries starting at 9 a.m. and finals scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
http://www.SpeedStacks.com
http://www.thewssa.com
Valentines For Men
Folsom Premium Outlets
http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/folsom
https://www.facebook.com/folsompremiumoutlets
https://www.instagram.com/folsompo/
Vacaville Premium Outlets
http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/vacaville
https://www.facebook.com/vacavillepremiumoutlets
https://www.instagram.com/vacavillepo/
Know Products Are Safe
https://www.ewg.org/skindeep/search.php?ewg_verified=products#.WmJBuq6nGpo
https://www.sutterhealth.org/services/holistic-integrative-medicine
Perms are Back
Hair Revolution
5712 Broadway
Sacramento
Manly Minute: 5 Things About the Grammys
https://www.theodysseyonline.com/59th-annual-grammy-awards
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/music/2015/02/06/grammys-lesser-known-facts/22982417/
Middle School Career Day
Career Exploration for 4th – 8th Graders
Mable Barron Elementary School
Stockton
(209) 953-8795
https://mb.lusd.net
Mather Rails to Trails
http://www.CityofRanchoCordova.org/CurrentProjects
Ferris Clothes
Times: Online 24/7, In person by appointment
Phone: 916-751-0986
https://www.quareup.com/store/ferriswheel-clothing-co
ferriswheelclothingco@gmail.com