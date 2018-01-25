Rubik’s Cube Tourney

Jan. 27-28, 2018

@the Grounds

800 All America City Blvd.

Roseville

Local All-American Basketball Players

http://www.saintmaryshighschool.org/Athletics/WBasketball.htm

Student Led Dog & Craft Day

Saturday, January 27

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Wesley United Methodist Church

5010 15th Ave., Sacramento

http://bit.ly/2n4OcPj

http://bit.ly/2DvVXUV

I’m Cute…Adopt Me!

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Armijo High School

https://www.fsusd.org/armijo

Curvy Fit Wear

A Life in the Fashion Lane

http://www.alifeinthefashionlane.com

Use Football To Teach

http://www.SylvanLearning.com/blog

Manly Minute: Avoid Injuries While Working Out

https://www.active.com/fitness/articles/8-tips-to-avoid-injuries-while-exercising?page=1

“No-Excuse Mom” Maria Kang

916-833-1493

http://www.mariakang.com

The No More Excuses Diet Book

http://www.noexcusemom.com