Rubik’s Cube Tourney
Jan. 27-28, 2018
@the Grounds
800 All America City Blvd.
Roseville

Local All-American Basketball Players
http://www.saintmaryshighschool.org/Athletics/WBasketball.htm

Student Led Dog & Craft Day
Saturday, January 27
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
5010 15th Ave., Sacramento
http://bit.ly/2n4OcPj
http://bit.ly/2DvVXUV

I’m Cute…Adopt Me!
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org

Armijo High School
https://www.fsusd.org/armijo

Curvy Fit Wear
A Life in the Fashion Lane
http://www.alifeinthefashionlane.com

Use Football To Teach
http://www.SylvanLearning.com/blog

Manly Minute: Avoid Injuries While Working Out
https://www.active.com/fitness/articles/8-tips-to-avoid-injuries-while-exercising?page=1

“No-Excuse Mom” Maria Kang
916-833-1493
http://www.mariakang.com
The No More Excuses Diet Book
http://www.noexcusemom.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live