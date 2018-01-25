ARBUCKLE (CBS13) – One person is in custody after northern California deputies discovered a body in a freezer.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, Colusa County Sheriff’s Department deputies went to a home in the 6000 block of Hillgate Road in Arbuckle to investigate reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived, deputies not only found evidence of a crime scene but discovered a body stuffed into a freezer, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

At 4:15 p.m., deputies took one person into custody in connection with the homicide investigation. Deputies say they aren’t looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene, along with interviewing residents at the property.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jose Ruiz or Detective Marvin Garibay at (530) 458-0200.