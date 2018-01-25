SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are on the hunt for whoever is responsible for the gruesome death of a puppy.

Officials say the puppy was found hanging by a leash from a tree on Riverside Boulevard last Friday night.

“This was a four-month-old female puppy. She was horribly, horribly beaten from her nose to her tail,” said Chief Animal Control Officer Jace Huggins.

Officials with the Front Street Animal Shelter say a necropsy done on the puppy revealed the extent of the injuries and brutality of the abuse. The puppy was also found to have been shot multiple times with a BB gun.

There is now a $12,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (916) 443- HELP.