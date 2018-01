ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Crews are dealing with a wet mess after a water main break flooded an Elk Grove neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The scene is near the intersection of Elk Grove Boulevard and Laguna Springs Drive.

Breaking: Snowy Springs Cir in Elk Grove is flooded because of a water main break. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/myXCbyB9xN — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) January 24, 2018

Crews arrived to find water pouring through the area.

Police officers have started going door to door to make sure water hasn’t entered any homes in the area.

The road has cracked and buckled on Laguna Springs just off of Elk Grov Blvd in Elk Grove due to a water main break pic.twitter.com/vRNFH3oaVB — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) January 24, 2018

The water has since been turned off, but part of Elk Grove Boulevard remains closed.