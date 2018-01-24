ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The man taken into custody after a shootout with officers in Elk Grove has been identified.

Elk Grove police say Eduard Kamilchu was booked into Sacramento County Jail on Monday.

Kamilchu was being treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation on other injuries related to the use of a K9 that helped take him into custody.

Back on Friday, officers responded to a domestic incident on Trafton Court, off Willard Parkway and Blossom Ridge Drive. A suspect at the scene then exchanged gunfire with police, prompting a tense standoff. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Smoke was later seen coming from the house during the standoff. The house was soon ablaze.

Apparently, the suspect inside the house was lighting items inside on fire.

The suspect eventually jumped out a window, allowing police to make the arrest.

Kamilchu is now facing charges of attempted assault with a destructive device, arson, a violation of a domestic violence restraining order and a probation violation. He’s being held on $1,000,000 bail.