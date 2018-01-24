LODI (CBS13) – Detectives have made arrests in the murder of a 74-year-old Lodi woman from 2016.

Lodi police say two men have been charged with the murder of Dorothy Wiederrich, who was found dead in her Lodi home back on Feb. 13, 2016.

Wiederrich was found tied up and stabbed to death. Detectives never named a suspect in her death until now.

Both men arrested, 52-year-old Kenneth Vanderford and 26-year-old Kevin Etherton, were already in custody. In fact, the two were arrested in January 2017 in connection to separate 2016 murder case. In that Sept. 25, 2016 incident, a man was found dead in a home that caught fire on West Vine Street in Lodi.

That man, 53-year-old Alan Karl Gregor, was found by the coroner’s office to have been stabbed to death.

Vanderford and Etherton were charged with murder and arson for Gregor’s death.