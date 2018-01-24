STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police are searching for an 11-year-old who attempted to rob a convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident took place Monday afternoon at an ARCO gas station off Interstate 5, and it was all caught on camera.

“It’s sad to see that a kid that age would even have access to a gun, that’s the main thing,” said Stockton resident Rodney Jackson.

Surveillance video from inside the convenience store in Stockton shows that just seconds after a father and young child made their way out, a boy with a hoodie, and a bandana on his face, with a gun in hand, rushed in, demanding money.

“This is the first time it’s ever happened to her, at gunpoint, and it’s sad. She was really surprised, she didn’t think someone so young would be doing something this crazy,” said clerk James Ratto.

Ratto says his female coworker was the one behind the counter and says she didn’t open the cash register.

“She yelled for one of our coworkers, and once she yelled, he took off out the door.

“Anytime you have a case involving a young child and a gun, that’s concerning but what makes this case unique is how bold this guy was,” said Joe Silva with Stockton Police.

The incident happened in broad daylight at the ARCO station off Benjamin Holt and Plymouth. Another camera from outside the store shows us how the 11-year-old rolled up on a skateboard, pacing outside the store before he made his move.

“There should be no way, a kid that age should have access to a firearm,” said Jackson, a customer inside the store.

So can the parents of this suspect face consequences?

“Our investigation will look at the family dynamic, did the parents own the gun, did he have access? And if so, those parents could be facing some charges,” said Silva.

“My first question is how did he get the gun, and how are we able to support,” said Liu Dellafosse-Mafi.

Mafi mentors and provides resources for youth through Fathers and Families of San Joaquin, and says her entire goal is to reach kids like this before something tragic like this.

“Before we pass judgment on that 11-year-old boy, let’s make sure we understand what happened before he walked into that store,” said Mafi.

While Stockton has been working hard to help its youth, Mafi says this shows more work needs to be done.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. If you have any information on this case, contact Stockton Police.