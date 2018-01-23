Nerds on Call: Gadgets for Keeping Resolutions

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

800-919-NERD

Fitbit Alta HR – $129.95

https://www.fitbit.com/altahr

My Fitness Pal – FREE

https://www.myfitnesspal.com/

Moov HR Burn – $60

https://welcome.moov.cc/moovhr/

Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale – $129.95

https://www.fitbit.com/shop/aria2?color=black

Five Monkeys Barbecue Sauce

Five Monkeys Barbecue Sauce is made Modesto and bottled in Patterson.

http://fivemonkeysbbqsauce.com

Sac Metro Chamber Businesswoman of the Year

Shannon Deary-Bell

President, Nor-Cal Beverage Company

https://www.ncbev.com

Let’s Get Physical

https://www.poptv.com/LetsGetPhysical

5 Time Management Tips For Great Productivity:

1. Have Critical Tasks Written Out

2. Time Block Everything

3. Use A Timer

4. Take Advantage of High Energy Times

5. Create an Inspiring Space

http://www.smartchic.me

Nerds on Call: Parents Spy on Kids

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Wait Until 8th https://www.waituntil8th.org/

Cheap Spring Forward

Design Shop Interior

houzz: http://www.houzz.com/pro/designshopinteriors

facebook: http://www.facebook.com/designshopinteriors

instagram: DesignShopInteriors

pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/DesignShopInt

etsy: https://www.etsy.com/people/leylajaworski

Reynen & Bardis

https://www.thegrounds916.com/

Made In the Valley

Dust Bowl Brewery

3000 Fulkerth Road

Turlock, CA 95380

http://www.dustbowlbrewing.com

CycleLife Indoor Cycling Studio

2996 Freeport Blvd.

(916) 212-9396

https://www.cyclelifesac.com

House Shopping With VR

https://www.virtualviewpoint.com

Manly Minute: Dressing for a Job Interview

https://www.artofmanliness.com/2018/01/18/how-to-dress-for-job-interview/

Ashton & Price Attorneys at Law

916-786-7787

http://ashtonandprice.com