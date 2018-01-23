You saw it first on Good Day!

Sacramento native Greta Gerwig, who wrote and directed the coming-of-age story “Lady Bird,” is also the fifth woman ever to be nominated for a best-director Oscar. But long before her well-deserved buzz, Gerwig was on Good Day. At that time, she announced she was making the movie and issued a casting call.

Ken: You’re now working on your movie now. It’s your directorial debut.

Greta: Uh-huh.

Ken: What’s the name of that movie?

Greta: It’s called “Lady Bird.” And I actually wrote the script and I’ll be directing it…early-fall, and it, yeah, takes place in Sacramento.

Ken: That’s the best part. Listen up, people. It takes place in Sacramento, she’s going to do her first movie here in Sacramento, she is going to be casting for you…locals.

Greta: I’m casting! (laughs). And I’m very excited about doing it here and I’m bringing in…I have cast that I’m bringing in but I want to cast a lot of locals and use local talent. And I’m really thrilled about it, and I also love this city and…getting to show it off in a movie will be really fun.

“Lady Bird” is also being nominated for best picture, best screenplay, best Actor (Saoirse Ronan) and best supporting actress (Laurie Metcalf).

The Academy Awards will air on March 4, 2018 at 5 p.m. on ABC.